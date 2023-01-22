UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $363.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average of $359.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

