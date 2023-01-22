UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 15,456 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

