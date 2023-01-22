Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.34 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Unizen has a market capitalization of $25.34 million and $959,772.00 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00419755 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.41 or 0.29463686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00647151 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.