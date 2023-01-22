US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

US Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

USFD opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

