USDD (USDD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. USDD has a market cap of $712.20 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

