Vai (VAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,927.62

Vai (VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Vai has a market cap of $56.39 million and approximately $21,927.62 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

