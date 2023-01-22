Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $66.68 million and $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024529 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,404,748,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,748,376 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

