Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $72.13 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 141.3% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

