Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.37 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 141.3% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

