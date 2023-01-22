Verge Market Cap Hits $48.05 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $48.05 million and $747,606.08 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,732.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00388462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00790985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00101754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00571982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00196035 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,259,738 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

