Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,266.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBBF. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

