Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Reaches $114.54 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $114.54 million and $4.70 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00415302 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.24 or 0.29261719 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00642150 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
