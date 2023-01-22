Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.92 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00017264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.83829582 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $17,763,465.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

