W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $69.92. 1,893,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,607. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.