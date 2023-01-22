Walken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.61 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

