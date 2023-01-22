Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,040,558 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.