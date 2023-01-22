Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025341 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,040,547 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

