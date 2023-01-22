Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

