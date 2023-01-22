Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.06.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$961.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.27 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. Analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.