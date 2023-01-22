Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Shares of WRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 219,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,197. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.