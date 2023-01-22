Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

WMB opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

