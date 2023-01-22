Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
