Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.02 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.02 billion and approximately $65,286.06 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,282,197 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36805226 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $63,142.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

