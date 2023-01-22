Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 8,098 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

