XIDO FINANCE Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00013063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $84.24 million and $263,968.38 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

