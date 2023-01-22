Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.13.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

