18,913 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 324,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.