1ST Source Bank Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

