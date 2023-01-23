1ST Source Bank Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 88,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.14. 6,326,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,703,984. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.