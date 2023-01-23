1ST Source Bank Purchases 21,767 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IJR stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $100.96. 561,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,930. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
