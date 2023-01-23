1ST Source Bank Sells 7,118 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEB. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4.4% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.