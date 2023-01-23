2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 2U by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 2U by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 786,800 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

