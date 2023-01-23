2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 25th

Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 25th.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 6.3 %

UVIX stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

