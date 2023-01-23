2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 25th

Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 25th.
2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 6.3 %
UVIX stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX)
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.