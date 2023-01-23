3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.50. 586,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

