7,062 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 241,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

