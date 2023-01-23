Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €33.10 ($35.98) and last traded at €33.10 ($35.98). 4,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.02 ($35.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Aareal Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.03 and its 200-day moving average is €32.36.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

