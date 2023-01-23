Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $228,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $825,721,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE ABT opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
