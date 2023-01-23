Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $228,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $825,721,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

NYSE ABT opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

