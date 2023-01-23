ABCMETA Price Down 13% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and approximately $22,761.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00052117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00223173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023102 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,102.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.