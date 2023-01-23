Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.49 and its 200 day moving average is $313.51. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abiomed by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Abiomed by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

