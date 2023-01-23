Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

