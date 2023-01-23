Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $45.65 on Monday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

