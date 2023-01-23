Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

CVE ADZN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$95.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

