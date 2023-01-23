Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARBG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Aequi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $8,331,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 475,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

