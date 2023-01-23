Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.8 %

AGYS opened at $78.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 244.91 and a beta of 0.92. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $84.13.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

