Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $3,492.91 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00412557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.62 or 0.28962051 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00588110 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

