Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $865,690.50 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $865,690.50 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00229125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00103599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00039779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

