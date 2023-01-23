Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.2 days.
Airbus Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of EADSF stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $129.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. Airbus has a one year low of $82.66 and a one year high of $136.12.
