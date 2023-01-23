Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.