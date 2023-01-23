Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 3,182,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,254. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,769,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,634,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

