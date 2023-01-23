Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 3,182,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,254. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.
Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.