Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alcoa by 179.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Alcoa by 88.0% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,188 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.